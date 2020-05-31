Donal Bisht Opens Up On Brawl With Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop Co-Star Shashank Vyas (Deets Inside)

Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht in Roop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht played the leads on Colors' Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, a show that highlighted the patriarchal norms that certain sections of the society still follow, that in turn leads to the lack of empowerment of women. While Shashank played the titular character or Roop, who is attached to his mother and sister and his inclination towards becoming a cook compels his father to send him off to a military school, Donal played his love interest Ishika. Shashank Vyas Pens A Poem On Migrant Workers' Trials and Tribulations Amid Lockdown (Watch Video).

While everything was fine for a while, reports of how one day, Donal and Shashank got into a huge brawl on the sets. It was reported back in 2018 that while Donal was taking many retakes for a scene, Shashank pointed to her and laughed, which did not go down well with the actress. It was said that the two got into a verbal brawl and retired to their separate vanity vans. Donal Bisht Wants TV Industry's '90-Days Payment Rule' To Be Gone, Urges Actors To Have A Financial Back-Up.

It was also reported that Shashank and Donal had always shared cold vibes because of the latter's boyfriend Prateek Sharma. It was speculated that Shashank and Prateek's issues from their previous show Jaana Na Dil Se Door, had affected Donal and Shashank's working relationship on the sets of Roop. However, at that time, both Shashank and Donal had at that time dismissed their argument as 'creative differences'.

And two years after the news of their sensational fight, Donal Bisht, in a conversation with Etimes TV, opened about the fight and revealed, "There have been times when we both wanted things differently. Creatvie differences happen. But things were blown out of proportion and news came that we fought on sets. But nothing like that. We have a great bond. We talk now also. He is a great guy. In our industry, such indifferences happen but there's nothing like that."