The Kapil Sharma Show: Rohit Shetty Is All Praises For Leading Man Akshay Kumar, Praises Actor's Discipline and Dedication (Deets Inside)

Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif on The Kapil Sharma Show (Photo Credits: Agency)

This weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show will be a fun-filled one with Soryavanshi cast members Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grace the show along with director Rohit Shetty. And along with the usual dose of fun and laughter, we'll also see Rohit make some heart-warming revelations about his leading man Akki. Starring Kat and Akshay, who will be returning to the big- screen after a decade (their last outing together was Tees Maar Khan in 2010) along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn who will be reprising their roles as Sangram Bhalerao as Simmba and Bajirao Singham from their movies. Sooryavanshi Star Akshay Kumar Says It Loud and Clear: 'I Don't Believe in Any Religion, I Only Believe in Being Indian'.

When Kapil asked Rohit to share a few anecdotes about Akshay Kumar and his experience of working with the star, Rohit narrated an incident and said, "We were shooting in Hyderabad for the film for several days and post completion of the shoot, AK had a pre-scheduled ad shoot but unfortunately due to heavy rain on the previous day, we couldn’t shoot all the sequences. Even then, on the next day, AK managed it so smoothly that he would shoot the film first, and then the ad shoot. He continued it for an entire day, and with so much dedication that he didn’t even eat his meals for the whole day."

He further added, "He is such a huge superstar who could have easily said no to us stating that he couldn't do the film shoot because of his other line up but he completed both the things very smoothly. He is a very dedicated and hardworking person who completes so many films in a year which is an inspiration for everyone, rather than today’s young actors who think a lot before taking up projects or selecting scripts, aur aise hi 2-3 saal nikal jaatein hai." Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Dashing Entry to Ranveer's Simmba and Ajay's Singham Reunion, Here Are 6 Best Moments.

Rohit, who has created quite the cop universe with his films was questioned at the trailer launch if his films portrayed and justified police brutality. To this, Rohit denied the statement and said that his films have never justified violence. In fact, on the show, Akshay and Rohit discussed how they worked closely with some of the cops to understand their work culture and were all praises for the police force who day and night protect the city and do a thankless job!