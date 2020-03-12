Sooryavanshi: Fans Trend 'Move Sooryavanshi To 10 April' Due To Coronavirus Scare

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus scare has taken over the world. India too is witnessing several cases of COVID-19. Amid this, Bollywood filmmakers are taking all the necessary precautions as well. From launches to promotions, everything is either cancelled or postponed due to the heath hazard. Cinema organizations in Kerala have decided to shut the theatres till 31 March 2020. The latest development is that Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi might be delayed. While some reports say that the film is pushed further, others stick to the original date which is 24th March 2020. However, fans are adamant that the film should be pushed to 10 April 2020. Did Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Unfollow Katrina Kaif on Instagram After Fans of the Actress Called Him Out?.

Netizens are trending 'move sooryavanshi to 10 April' after getting to know that the theatres will be closed till the month end. The fans are apparently very much worried about the box office collections of the Rohit Shetty actioner and hence are making this weird demand to the producers. Here, check out some of the tweets.

Due to effect of Corona in kerela and Tamil Nadu all and Theaters are closed till 31march so please @akshaykumar sir @RelianceEnt@karanjohar MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL pic.twitter.com/TF25MdenIP — ⚡ ᴀᴅɪᴛyᴀ - ꜱʀɪᴠᴀꜱᴛᴀᴠ 🔥 (@AdityaS_Indian) March 11, 2020

Dear @akshaykumar a request to you stop being so kind and generous to peaple in this industry because of the circumstances of what has happened due to corona you can't release SV on 24 now so you need a new date no one's willing to give it you :-\ MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL pic.twitter.com/6f6F1FougM — ⚡ ᴀᴅɪᴛyᴀ - ꜱʀɪᴠᴀꜱᴛᴀᴠ 🔥 (@AdityaS_Indian) March 11, 2020

Don't spoil the actual Potential of Sooryavanshi movie.@DharmaMovies @RelianceEnt MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL — Khiladi Aryan🎭 (@Khurafati_Jaat) March 11, 2020

Just change the release date.. Release it on 10th April if it's available.. Or move it to Eid Or take it to the July/August MOVE SOORYAVANSHI TO 10APRIL — Armaan💥ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ ☔ (@haryyaanvi) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the film recently got into a controversy over the 'misconstrued' statement by the director. He was quoted saying that no would look at Katrina in the presence of Akshay, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. However, the actress herself later came forward with the clarification that his quote was taken out of context and nothing like that happened. Coming back to the tweets, we wonder whether bankrollers will take it seriously for the sake of the fans! Stay tuned.