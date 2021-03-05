Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, passing away. She posted an instagram story to state that the "funeral is after Zohar Namaz". Gauahar's father was unwell for a while and hospitalised last week. The actress did not give out details about the reasons of demise. Gauahar Khan is Dating Zaid Darbar, Confirms His Father Ismail Darbar.

She had earlier posted a picture of her hugging her father in the ICU . "Oh Allah bless my father," she had written with the picture. Gauahar had also been requesting fans on Instagram to pray for her father. Recently, Gauahar also shared a picture with her father from her wedding and captioned it: "A fathers kiss . #Blessing . Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much . #MyPappaStrongest." Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Is Changing the Game in the New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Gauahar Khan Writes Emotional Note Mourning her Father's Death:

Her friend, Preeti Simoes also took to social media to share the news. "Mere Gauahar ke pappa... To the man i loved... Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride Strength and Love. To the family. @gauaharkhan @zakiazkhan @nigaarzkhan @queenkausarsuleman @raziakhan1503 @zaid_darbar @asaadzkhan ," she posted.

