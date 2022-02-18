Gia Manek needs no introduction. The original Gopi Bahu of Indian TV made headlines for her portrayal of a coy girl in Star Plus’ hit daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Even though she left the serial midway, her unique role is still remembered by loyal fans. Not only SNS, Manek is also known for starring in serials like Jeannie Aur Juju and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. That’s not it, as she has also done dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Besides her work portfolio, the actress is also a stunner on Instagram and always makes sure to be in trend. Gia Manek Birthday Special: From Modern to Traditional, TV’s Original Gopi Bahu Proves She Has a Fine Taste in Fashion (View Pics).

With 1 million followers on IG, Gia tries to keep her admirers hooked to her account. Right from putting up fashionable snaps to even churning awesome reels, she exactly knows how to grab the attention. And as Gia celebrates her birthday today (February 18), we would like to applaud her for making trendy videos on the ‘gram that are must-see. Ronit Ashra Mimics Saath Nibhana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Scene to Latest Kokilaben Viral Rap Song and Netizens Cannot Stop Laughing (Watch Video).

Gia Manek Grooving to Alia Bhatt's "Dholida"!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

The TMSR Fam Dancing to "Kacha Badam"!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Gia Is Indeed Beautiful and Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Pick Your Fave Snap From The Viral Train Trend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

She Also Didn't Miss Jason Derulo's Popular Track!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

That’s it folks, these are our top five fave Gia Manek reels which prove that the actress is tapping on the viral trends the right way. Tell us which video is your pick in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2022 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).