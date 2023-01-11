The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon managed to do what its sequel couldn't -- it clinched a top TV series award at the 80th Golden Globes. It was named Best Drama Series as it beat out the other nominees in the category including AMC's Better Call Saul, Netflix's The Crown and Ozark, and Apple TV+'s Severance. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Winner Angela Bassett Pays Moving Tribute To Co-Star Chadwick Boseman.

The series executive producer, Miguel Sapochnik accepted the award in the company of stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke. Recalling the relief that the makers of House of the Dragon felt when the prequel debuted, he said: "It was really heartwarming to know that we actually tread in the footsteps of Game of Thrones,' because that was one really good show." Golden Globes Awards 2023: Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans Wins Best Picture In Drama, Says 'This Movie Is An Act Of Courage'.

Miguel admitted he didn't think the show would be victorious. While he did not say who he believed would win, he praised Severance. House of Dragon's Golden Globe win comes as a surprise. The experts had predicted Better Call Saul and Ozark had a fighting chance considering they were nominated for their final seasons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2023 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).