Surbhi Jyoti Is Excited For Her Music Video Aaj Bhi With Ali Fazal, Says 'I Am Sure People Will Love It'

Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal in Aaj Bhi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Surbhi Jyoti's next venture will be a music video. No, the actress isn't shooting amidst the lockdown, but her next project, a music video, will be releasing on April 9, 2020. The actress shared the first look of the music video a few days back and from the first look of it, the song seems to be a break-up melody. Actor Ali Fazal, who will be seen opposite Jyoti in the song, shared a still from the song and it looks like the story will be set in the flashback where Surbhi and Ali will reminisce their romance in times of college. Qubool Hai Schedule And Telecast Time: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Hit Show Returns to Zee TV.

Opening up on the song, Surbhi Jyoti told LatestLY, "In am looking forward to the song release because I am sure people would love it. We shot the song in Chandigarh. Aaj Bhi has been rendered by Vishal Mishra, who recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Music for the film Kabir Singh. I have Ali Fazal opposite me, who is extremely professional and the video has been directed by Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh." Happy Birthday, Ali Fazal! A Lookback Into His Career As He Goes From Being an Underrated Talent to Working With Gal Gadot in Death in the Nile.

Check Out The Teaser of The Song Below:

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti's last show was Naagin 4 where she played the protagonist Bela. She also recently did a cameo in Star Plus' Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Another exciting news for Surbhi's fans is that her first show Qubool Hai has returned to television and will be re-airing on Zee TV. Ali Fazal, on the other hand was recently in the news for his impending nuptials with Richa Chadha, which has unfortunately been postponed due to the on-going Coronavirus lockdown.