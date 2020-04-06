Hina Khan Lights A Diya and Shows Support to PM Modi’s 9 PM, 9 Minutes Initiative to Fight COVID-19 Darkness (View Pics)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After clapping and showing solidarity to all the medical professionals and other workers on March 22, 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis, India's PM Narendra Modi had made yet another announcement. In this one, he had urged the citizens to switch off their lights on April 5, 2020, at 9 pm for 9 minutes and lit a diya/candle/flashlight/torch to eliminate the darkness caused by the pandemic. Well, listening to the PM, many Bollywood, as well as, Telly stars did their bit. And among the many, it was also Hina Khan who posted a few pictures and a video from her diya jalao moment. Hina Khan Turns Chef, Prepares Caramelised Banana Pancakes For The First Time Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Clad in what seems like an anarkali dress, Hina looked radiant at the time of lighting up the diya. Just like an obedient citizen doing what's needed, the Bigg Boss fame star surely proved that she is with one and all in the fight to curb the coronavirus. Known to be quite vocal with what she feels, Khan earlier has updated many videos educating fans on how to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Hina Khan Shares A Video Showing Police Harassing Vegetable Vendors During Lockdown, Urges Mumbai Police To Take Action.

Check Out The Photos Shared By Hina Khan:

View this post on Instagram #LightToFightTogether A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:29am PDT

Here's The Video Posted By Hina:

It was quite an extraordinary feeling to see India illuminating like never before on April 5, thanks to Modi's initiative. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina was last seen in her Bollywood debut film, Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt.