Actress Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi of the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai will be preparing some treats from her hometown Bhopal, like gujiya, jalebi, besan ke ladoo, chakli, and bhakarwadi, for the festival of Holi. Talking about the Holi celebration this year, Shubhangi said: “I prepare a lot of sweets and snacks for my friends every year to celebrate the festival, and this year will be no different. I will prepare some treats from Bhopal, my hometown. On my list are gujiya, jalebi, besan ke ladoo, chakli, and bhakarwadi.” Holi 2024: Ankita Lokhande and Her Husband Vicky Jain to Host 'AnVi Ki Raas-Leela' Party for Family and Friends.

“Additionally, my daughter, Ashi, every year plans some interesting games for our guests to play around the festival, and I am always quite excited about them, but this year she is in the US and I'll miss her a lot. Have a wonderful and safe Holi,” added Shubhangi. Holi 2024: Charrul Malik, Saanand Verma, Vaibhav Mathur & Vyom Talks About Their Hometown Festival Traditions

Produced by Binaifer Kohli, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airs at 10.30 pm., on &TV.

