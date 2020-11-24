Several Bollywood celebrities expressed pride and congratulated the team of Netflix India Original series 'Delhi Crime,' as the show won the prestigious International Emmy Award in the 'Best Drama Series,' category. Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das and actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone hopped on to their social media profiles to extend their greetings to the makers and the cast of the show. Chhapaak, actor Deepika Padukone shared a poster of the web-based show on her Instagram story with a special 'congratulations' sticker. Netflix’s Delhi Crime Bags Best Drama Series Honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards, Director Richie Mehta Decodes the Success of His Award-Winning Show

"#EmmyAwards2020 @Netflix_in @Netlfix #Richi Mehta & to the entire cast," she further wrote in the story. Alternatively, Das and Roshan both took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes to the team of 'Delhi Crime.' "Congratulations Team #DelhiCrime So Proud & Happy for you all," tweeted Das tagging the entire team of the show in her tweet. Actor Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, took a bow to the director of the series Richie Mehta and wished the "talented team," for the victory. International Emmys 2020: Hrithik Roshan Congratulates the Team of Delhi Crime on the Big Win

"Take a bow @RichieMehta & the talented team of #DelhiCrime for your well deserved win at #Emmys2020! Congratulations on setting an International precedent - @ShefaliShah_ @_AdilHussain @RasikaDugal @rajeshtailang," he tweeted. The Netflix series has been directed by Richie Mehta and is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape. The cast of the web show comprises actor Shefali Shah who essayed the lead role of the Deputy Commissioner, South Delhi in the show. Others that were a part of the show were Abhilasha Singh, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and others in key roles.