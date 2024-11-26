The International Emmy Awards 2024 celebrated the finest television programs produced outside the United States in 2023. The awards ceremony, held at the New York Hilton Midtown, marked the 52nd edition of this prestigious event. This year, the ceremony had a historic touch as stand-up comedian Vir Das became the first Indian to host the awards. Among the standout winners were the French-American-Japanese series Drops of God (Les Gouttes de Dieu), the Argentine comedy series División Palermo and the Spanish period drama The Vow, each taking home major awards. Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ Shatters Records With 18 Emmy Wins, Becomes First Japanese-Language Series To Claim Outstanding Drama Series at Primetime Emmys.

The nominations, announced by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2024, highlighted a diverse range of talent from across the globe. A total of 56 nominees were spread across 14 categories, representing 21 countries including India. India’s sole entry was Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer The Night Manager, which competed in the Best Drama Series category. However, it was Drops of God that clinched the win in this category. Let’s take a closer look at all the winners from the International Emmy Awards 2024. International Emmys Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘The Night Manager’ Fails To Win Best Drama As Tomohisa Yamashita’s ‘Les Gouttes De Dieu’ Takes the Trophy.

52nd International Emmy Awards Winners List

Best Drama Series - Drops of God (France/Japan)

Best Comedy Series - División Palermo (Argentina)

Best Performance by an Actor - Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)

Best Performance by an Actress - Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger (Thailand)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series - Dear Child (Germany)

Best Telenovela - The Vow (Spain)

Best Arts Programming - Pianoforte (Poland)

Best Documentary - Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series - Point of No Return (Spain)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment - The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes (Belgium)

Best Sports Documentary - Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom)

Kids: Animation - Tabby McTat (United Kingdom)

Kids: Factual - The Secret Life of Your Mind (Mexico)

Kids: Live-Action - One of the Boys (Denmark)

The International Emmy Awards 2024 once again showcased global excellence in television. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding achievements!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).