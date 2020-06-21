Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says fitness has always been important for him. "With gyms unaccessible, Yoga is the only way to keep yourself fit. I have been doing isha kriya twice daily along with chanting om," he said. International Yoga Day 2020: Manushi Chhillar Is Proud of the Fact That Yoga Is India’s Gift to the World

"Yoga for me, is finding my inner peace. I have always been a fitness fanatic. During lockdown, it's important to keep fit mentally as well as physically. Hence, I have taken to Yoga extensively," he added. International Yoga Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty Opens Up About the Importance of Yoga and Its Positive Impact on Life

Earlier also he had shared on social media that he was focussing on mental health and had added meditation to his routine amidst the lockdown. Meanwhile, his show "Ramayan", in which he played the role of Lord Ram, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal TV.

