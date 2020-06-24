Television actress Rashami Desai who currently is part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 4 might make her digital debut soon. Well, if you happen to be a fan of the television actress then rejoice as Desai has dropped hints and mentioned that she is in talks for an OTT show. For the unversed, the TV babe is quite a popular face from the small screen and is known for shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and Bigg Boss 13. In a recent interview with Spotboye, Rashami talked about what's next career-wise and that's when she spilt the beans about the OTT thing. Rashami Desai Wears a Mask and Goes Grocery Shopping Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

"I am already in discussion for a few projects. If all goes well, you may watch me next on an OTT show," she said to the portal. However, Desai did not reveal much and made her fans guessing. But in the same conversation, the actress did say that she would love to be part of an OTT show by the queen of soaps, Ekta Kapoor.

"Ekta is someone who has given life to the television world by starting her K series. Working with her is like a brand new experience because all her projects are so different. As a woman, I find her really inspiring. Unfortunately, my journey was short this time but I definitely want to work with her more and would love to explore the kind of content she is producing for the OTT space." she added when quizzed about her experience to work with the TV czarina. Did Rashami Desai Take A Sly Dig At Ex-Flame Arhaan Khan? Actress Says 'I Am Not a Bechari Naari'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashami is seen in Naagin 4 as Shalakha and before the same was part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Now, we desperately wait for her to announce something big. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).