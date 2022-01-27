From making a name in stand-up comedy with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to being a successful showrunner with The Kapil Sharma Show, a small town comedian from Amritsar has a Netflix special to talk about his journey. Viewers can catch Kapil candidly in Netflix comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. Speaking about this Netflix special, Kapil said "After all these years on TV, I realised that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter, I had to do something new and different for which Netflix seemed like the perfect place! I’ve seen such unique content from all around the world, Netflix seems like the best way to reach a global audience!" Kapil Sharma – I’m Not Done Yet Trailer: Netflix Special on Stand Up Comedian’s Life Journey Will Make You Laugh Hard for Sure! (Watch Video).

In Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet trailer we see the comedian sharing an incident in which he referred to his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was a drunk tweet. Who knows how many revelations has the ace comedian made in this Netflix special. Before you plan to watch Kapil Sharma's Netflix special online, Here's everything you need to know about Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. Kapil Sharma - I’m Not Done Yet: Netflix Special on Stand Up Comedian's Life to Premiere on January 28.

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet Trailer

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet Streaming Date and Time

Watch Kapil Sharma's much-awaited comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done only on Netflix from 28th January. Enjoy the candid gig as the comedian is about to share some secret incident as well. Stay Tuned for more updates on the show.

