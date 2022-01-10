Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet trailer is out! The Netflix's special show on stand up comedian Kapil Sharma's life is absolutely a laughing riot. In the show, Kapil is going to unveil about his life journey which is full of fun and hilarious moments. The synopsis of the Netflix's show reads, "Amritsar ki galiyon se Mumbai ke sets tak (From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai), Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet! Our favorite comedian is all set to tickle your funny bones, this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut. Kapil in a never before seen avatar."

Watch The Trailer Below:

