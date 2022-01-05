Kapil Sharma's Netflix Special 'I’m Not Done Yet' is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on January 28. Opening up about this big collaboration, Kapil shared that the Netflix special will share insights about his life journey and how he become a known face in the world of comedy.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Yeh koi hasi-mazaak ki baat nahi hai when we tell you that @KapilSharmaK9's stand up special is coming to Netflix 😱😱😱 'Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet' arrives on January 28! #KapilSharmaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/fdenfsvk7m — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 5, 2022

