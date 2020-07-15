Karan Patel is making a lot of noise these days and all the credit goes to Ekta Kapoor. Well, after playing Raman Bhalla on Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actor is all set to be the new Mr Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Earlier, the role was played by Karan Singh Grover. It was some days back when many on shoot pictures of Patel from the sets of KZK 2 made it to the web. And now, producer Ekta has shared a latest teaser promo on her Instagram which sees Karan as Mr Rishabh Bajaj all in action. The glimpse is little for sure, but enough for fans to go gaga over it. Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Patel As the New Mr Bajaj Begins Shooting For The Show, Looks Dapper In A Blue Suit (View Pics).

In the clip, we can hear the new Mr Bajaj's voiceover introducing his character. Karan can be seen wearing a red blazer paired with cool reflectors and must say he looks dashing and how. “Kabhi dekha hai, Ravan Kumar aur daredevil, dono ek hi admi? Naam kya hai, yaad hai? Bajaj, Rishabh Bajaj,” he says in the video. Well, with this, the excitement for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has doubled up for sure. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Patel In The Race To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj?

Check Out The Promo Featuring Karan Patel As The New Bajaj:

FYI, fresh episodes of Kasautii started airing from July 13, but due to Parth Samthaan getting tested positive for COVID-19, the shooting has been stopped for now. Also, as a precautionary measure, Karan Patel had got tested for coronavirus and his report was negative. Now, we wait for Mr Bajaj to enter the daily soap soon. Stay tuned!

