Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be dropping its fresh episodes from July 13. And well looks like before the show kick-starts, the makers want to create noise around the same. It was just a while ago when the latest promo of the serial was out and now some pics from the sets of KZK has surfaced online which sees Karan Patel as the new Mr Bajaj. Yep, the television actor has started shooting for the drama from July 7 and must say he looks dapper and how. The pictures went viral looks like from the latest scene shot. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Patel In His 'Salt-n-Pepper' Look As Rishab Bajaj Wins Us Over (View Pics).

In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a statement Bajaj suit in blue and looks edgy. However, what we don't see here is the little beard which ex Rishabh Bajaj, Karan Singh Grover used to flaunt it. The pictures show Patel arriving at a house in his car while it's raining. Not just this, the actor can also be seen adhering to the guidelines of social distancing by wearing a face mask when not shooting. Indeed, we are now excited to watch KZK. Karan Patel On Playing Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: I Intend to Make This Character as Iconic and Loved as Mr (Raman) Bhalla.

Check Out Karan Patel As Mr Bajaj Below:

Here's Another:

Earlier to this, Karan Patel played the role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In one of his previous chats with India Today, the actor had shared his excitement of playing a new character on the small screen. "I am quite excited to play this role as I'll once again be back on the screen to entertain my fans. To be honest, I am excited about this role because of my fans. I have done many roles till now, which have been appreciated and I hope people will like me as Mr Bajaj," he had said. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).