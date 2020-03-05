Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 March 6, 2020 Preview: Prerna Returns to Kolkata to Destroy Anurag for His Betrayal (Watch Video)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 March 6, 2020 Preview (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

The next padaav in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all about revenge now. This week saw the biggest twist in the show where Anurag (Parth Samthaan), for reasons best known to him, pushes Prerna (Erica Fernandes) off the Howrah Bridge into the river and watches her drown. However, Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) comes to her rescue and saves Prerna. However, their reunion is marred by more bad news when he and Prerna discover that Komolika sent her baby off to an orphanage that later on catches fire. Assuming that after attempting to kill her, Anurag killed her baby too, Prerna loses her calm but Rishab takes her away to London. Karan Singh Grover Returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Check Out His Shirtless Stills As He Rescues Prerna From A River.

We also saw how Bajaj promises revenge on Anurag to Prerna when he deems her fit to face her ex-lover mentally and physically. The show soon takes a leap of 8 years where after winning a Businesswoman of the Year award in London, Prerna asks Bajaj to grant her, her wish of going back to Kolkata to destroy Anurag. And after much reluctance, Rishab agrees.

We see Prerna and Kuki travel to Kolkata and the former reminisces her good days with Anurag, followed by his betrayal. Prerna remembers her promise of avenging her dead baby and her vows to destroy Anurag Basu once and for all. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: '#AnuNePreKoKyonMaara' Is The New '#KattappaNeBaahubaliKoKyunMaara' Mystery Amongst Avid Viewers of The Show.

Watch The Precap Below:

In the next episode, we see Anurag and Prerna lost in their respective thoughts of each other, While Prerna is all about extracting revenge and making Anurag burn in hell for killing her love and her baby, Anurag sees a married couple and recalls how sindoor always reminds him of Prerna. Prerna thinks that she will now complete her and Anurag's saga that was left incomplete 8 years back and how she wishes to see his changed self, before punishing him.