Back in February when Bigg Boss 13 had ended, there was buzz that Colors plans to bring in an all-new Khatron Ke Khiladi season. Initially titled Khatron Ke Khiladi All-Stars, it has now been reportedly titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded, it was said that the show will see contestants who have been a part of the previous 9 seasons of the adventure reality show. And names like those of Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Karan Wahi and Karishma Tanna are already being speculated to being in talks for the show. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Give a Nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi All Stars? (Deets Inside).

And another Khiladi, who impressed with her stunt prowess, Nia Shama, is said to have been roped in for KKK Reloaded. And with the actress' schedule clearing up, thanks to Naagin 4's abrupt shutdown, Spotboye has it that Nia has been brought on-board for the show. It can be recalled that Nia was one of the four finalists, despite being eliminated repeatedly, but brought back as a wildcard again and again. Former Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant Nia Sharma Shows Off Her Relatable Weekend Mood in Hilarious New Instagram Post (Watch Video).

There was talk amid the Coronavirus lockdown of how the next season of KKK has been scrapped. However, looks like it is very much happening and in fact, it is also being said that the show will be shot in Mumbai now, as opposed to the original location of Thailand. The report also mentions that Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded will air after KKK10 completes its telecast.

Jun 23, 2020