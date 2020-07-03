Television actress Kratika Sengar Dheer is just not a pretty face, but she’s a superb soul too. She made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later wowed the audiences by flaunting her acting prowess in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Punar Vivaah and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Well, apart from being a hit actress on the small screen, she is also happy in her paradise with hubby Nikitan Dheer. A scroll through her Instagram feed and it beams with positivity. However, she is also obsessed with one particular thing in her life and that’s her four-legged pooch, Donut. She often shares pics of her doggie and they are insanely cuddly. Jhansi Ki Rani Starring Kratika Sengar Is Returning to TV After a Decade Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Deets).

First things first, let's start with a warm hug. Look at them!

View this post on Instagram DONUT 💕 A post shared by Kratika S Dheer (@itsmekratika) on Nov 17, 2019 at 4:15am PST

World's yummiest Donut's birthday celebrated in style!

Kratika is a super dog lover and these pics are proof!

Sengar's timeline is filled with her pooch pics and we are in aww after seeing the love between the two!

View this post on Instagram Bas pyaar pyaaar aur pyaaaaaar❤️ @kratikadonut A post shared by Kratika S Dheer (@itsmekratika) on Apr 9, 2019 at 9:43am PDT

The kisses ain't stopping!

A family that eats together, sleeps together. Such a cute click!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Kratika S Dheer (@itsmekratika) on Aug 8, 2018 at 2:02am PDT

Playdate time with Donut. Look at the joy!!!

That's an awesome compilation of Kratiks's time spent with her pet. We so hope that on her birthday today, the television babe showers us with some candid pics of her and Donut moment, as what a better treat than that. The actress turns 34 on July 3, 2020. Here's wishing a doughnut birthday to her. Stay tuned!

