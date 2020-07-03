Television actress Kratika Sengar Dheer is just not a pretty face, but she’s a superb soul too. She made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later wowed the audiences by flaunting her acting prowess in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Punar Vivaah and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Well, apart from being a hit actress on the small screen, she is also happy in her paradise with hubby Nikitan Dheer. A scroll through her Instagram feed and it beams with positivity. However, she is also obsessed with one particular thing in her life and that’s her four-legged pooch, Donut. She often shares pics of her doggie and they are insanely cuddly. Jhansi Ki Rani Starring Kratika Sengar Is Returning to TV After a Decade Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Deets).
World's yummiest Donut's birthday celebrated in style!
Wishing the world's most yummiest DONUT a very Happy Woofing Birthday. Thank you for constantly giving me reasons to be happy. Wish and pray for your healthy and long life. So Thankful to have you in my LIFE. And Thank you guys for all the lovely wishes, his day is made ❤️
Kratika is a super dog lover and these pics are proof!
Yes i know u always hear me out, even when I don't say anything.. ❤️ Coz You have No choice 😜😂
Sengar's timeline is filled with her pooch pics and we are in aww after seeing the love between the two!
The kisses ain't stopping!
My dil ka tukda.. Who is extremely moody, carefree, likes his own space(gone absolutely on me😛)and doesn't give a f*** about anything but food... Happy birthday to u Donut. May God give u a long and a healthy life... I love u ❤️ And thanku everyone for the wishes🤗 #beaglesofinstagram #happybirthday #happy7 @kratikadonut
A family that eats together, sleeps together. Such a cute click!
Playdate time with Donut. Look at the joy!!!
That's the reaction of Donut to #whatthefluffchallenge My sober dog.. Only food can excite him 🤣
That's an awesome compilation of Kratiks's time spent with her pet. We so hope that on her birthday today, the television babe showers us with some candid pics of her and Donut moment, as what a better treat than that. The actress turns 34 on July 3, 2020. Here's wishing a doughnut birthday to her. Stay tuned!
