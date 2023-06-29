The upcoming romance family-drama series Gauna: Ek Pratha, will see actress Krutika Desai essaying the lead role of Gehna. Gauna: Ek Pratha focuses on protagonist Gehna's journey of self-discovery and resilience amidst a bunch of challenges that she must overcome. Expressing her excitement in playing the role, Krutika said: "I am thrilled to be a part of Gauna: Ek Pratha! This role has been an incredible journey for me, Gehna is a character close to my heart, and I am excited to bring her story to the screen.” Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid Lock Lips on Salman Khan's Show, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

She further mentioned: "She embodies grace and a remarkable spirit that will resonate with viewers. It has been a privilege to delve into Gehna's emotions, motivations, and experiences, and I am grateful to the Shemaroo Umang team for giving me this opportunity." The challenges in the show range from societal norms she encounters, to the love Gehna has for her husband and her relentless determination to fulfill the ‘Gauna’ ritual.

All of these factors become the driving force that propel the whole narrative forward. Gauna: Ek Pratha is a tale of love, sacrifice, and various twists as Gehna navigates the many complexities of life and comprehends the many dynamics of human relationships and societal expectations while harbouring a steely resolve to carve her own path. Gauna: Ek Pratha will stream soon on Shemaroo Umang.

