The upcoming romance family-drama series Gauna: Ek Pratha, will see actress Krutika Desai essaying the lead role of Gehna. Gauna: Ek Pratha focuses on protagonist Gehna's journey of self-discovery and resilience amidst a bunch of challenges that she must overcome. Expressing her excitement in playing the role, Krutika said: "I am thrilled to be a part of Gauna: Ek Pratha! This role has been an incredible journey for me, Gehna is a character close to my heart, and I am excited to bring her story to the screen."
