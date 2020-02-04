Kumkum Bhagya February 4, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prachi Confesses to Ranbir That She Trusts Him, Rhea Feels She’s the Reason Behind His Upbeat Mood

Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya Abhi scolds Ranbir for coming home drunk. Pragya goes home after meeting Ranbir on her way back. She tries to convince Prachi that Ranbir is innocent, but Prachi makes her speak to Maya. After talking to Maya, Pragya is convinced that Ranbir is innocent. Prachi says that Pragya is right and she knows Ranbir is innocent. Prachi says that she was trying to find out who is responsible for Ranbir’s condition. Pragya asks Prachi to call up Ranbir and tell him her real plan. However, Ranbir doesn’t answer Prachi’s calls. He apologizes to Rhea for not believing her.

In tonight’s episode we see Ranbir sees Prachi calling him but he cuts her call. Prachi decides to meet Ranbir at the college gate and tell him the truth. Rhea asks Ranbir to drop her till college. Ranbir and Rhea reach college only to find Prachi standing outside the gate. He walks in while Prachi tries to call out to him.

Rhea walks back to Prachi and tells her to stop following Ranbir around anymore. Ranbir goes to college and meets Aryan who asks him to get over Prachi soon. The college friend who Ranbir beat up for watching Prachi’s MMS sees Ranbir. He tries to taunt Ranbir but he gets angry at the friend again and beats him up. Ranbir tells Aryan he cannot hear people saying bad things about Prachi.

Shahana finds Aryan and tells him that Prachi is actually on Ranbir’s side. Prachi takes Ranbir into an empty classroom. She tells him that she trusted Ranbir all along. Prachi says that she knows Maya is wrong and she only wants to find out who is really using Maya to frame Ranbir. He accepts her apology and feels happy that Prachi trusts him.

Rhea finds Ranbir looking happier and thinks it is because of her. Maya asks Prachi to meet her in a classroom. While waiting for Prachi Maya meets her friend Saloni. Maya is afraid because she had stolen Saloni’s old boyfriend and sent her into a depression. Saloni promises to get revenge on Maya. Prachi is standing outside the classroom and hears this.