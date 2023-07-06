The second season of Made In Heaven, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, has been announced by streaming portal Prime Video on Thursday. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series showcases the lives of two wedding planners Karan and Tara as they navigate through various ups and downs, against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings. Made in Heaven S2 Confirmed! Makers of Sobhita Dhulipala – Arjun Mathur’s Prime Video Series Share Curious Poster Featuring Wilted Roses (View Pic).

Building upon the immense success of its debut season, Made In Heaven season 2 is all set to enthrall the audiences after four years, and promises an even deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas.As the characters navigate the dualities of tradition and modernity, the new season will challenge societal taboos while remaining rooted in the universal themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery. Made In Heaven Season 2: Makers Unveil First Look Of Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora’s Amazon Prime Show And It’s Impressive (View Pic).

Drawing from the remarkable talent pool of Indian cinema, the series boasts an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Jim Sarbh, and many others.Made In Heaven Season 2 will raise the bar even higher in terms of production quality, storytelling, and cinematic aesthetics. With its visually stunning cinematography, meticulous attention to detail, and thought-provoking narrative, the series will continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions, cementing its status as a groundbreaking and must-watch show. It will premiere soon on Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2023 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).