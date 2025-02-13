Maha Kumbh 2025: Rupali Ganguly Joins Divine Sangam Aarti in Prayagraj, ‘Anupamaa’ Fame Actress Shares Photos From Her Spiritual Visit on Insta (See Post)

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly attended the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The 'Anupamaa' fame actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday (February 13) and shared pictures of her performing the Sangam Aarti. Check out her post!

TV IANS| Feb 13, 2025 06:24 PM IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: Rupali Ganguly Joins Divine Sangam Aarti in Prayagraj, ‘Anupamaa’ Fame Actress Shares Photos From Her Spiritual Visit on Insta (See Post)
Rupali Ganguly at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 (Photo Credits: @pujyaswamiji/ Instagram)

Television actress Rupali Ganguly recently took part in the grand Mahakumbh aarti, one of the most revered spiritual events in India. The actress, who has been vocal about her spiritual beliefs, was seen participating in the aarti with devotion, offering prayers and soaking in the divine atmosphere of the sacred event. In the photos, the Anupamaa actress is seen holding the aarti as she performed the sacred ritual during the Mahakumbh at Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj. Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Jannat’ Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Divine Blessings From Naga Sadhu, Calls It an ‘Enriching and Beautiful Experience’ (See Pics).

Some of the images show Rupali striking poses with spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Swami, President of Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh, shared photos with the actress from the arti and wrote in the caption, “Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the popular TV show Anupamaa, made her way to the divine land of Mahakumbh at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Prayagraj. The sacred scene of the Sangam Aarti was witnessed in the holy presence of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati Ji. It was an extraordinary, celestial experience at the revered event.”

Rupali Ganguly Attends the Sangam Aarti at Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh Mela

Numerous celebrities, including Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jamwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, one of the most revered spiritual events in India. Television actress Shivangi Joshi recently visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with her family, where she participated in the sacred Kumbh Snan by taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Maha Kumbh 2025: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Meet Kinnar Akhara’s Swami Laxminarayan Tripathi; Mahamadaleshwar Urges Them To Create More LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Films (See Pics).

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram. Shivangi posted pictures and videos capturing her experiences, including moments of her taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, seeking blessings from priests, and witnessing the vibrant aarti. The Maha Kumbh 2025, which kicked off on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. This grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

