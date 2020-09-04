Actor Manav Gohil says it would be a dream come true to work with versatile Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee. "You can't always take inspiration from one person as you tend to learn different things from many people around you. Each person is unique in his or her own way," said Manav. "During the early stages of my career, I happened to follow Manoj Bajpayee a lot and even watched his film ‘Shool' many times. Naagin 5 Actor Mohit Malhotra Is Looking Forward to Doing Comic Roles, Says ‘Comedy Is Something That Has Been on My Mind’

It will be a dream come true to share the screen with him. He has always motivated me and contributed a lot to my acting career," he added. "Shool", a 1999 action crime film, saw Manoj donning khaki. It focused on the politician-criminal nexus. Naagin 5: Hina Khan’s Snake-Licious Look Inspires Customised Dolls and the Resemblance Is Real (View Post)

Manav is currently seen in the recently launched show titled "Shaadi Mubarak". It is a journey of self-revelation of two individuals who are different, and the story is about how respect is the thing that keeps them together. The show also features Neelu Vaghela, Nisha Rawal, Manu Malik and Dolly Minhas.

