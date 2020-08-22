Hina Khan is a force to reckon with. After launching the latest season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 5, the actress has once again started making headlines. It was sometime back when it was reported that Hina's premiere episode became the most-watched on the channel and brought Naagin as a franchise back to the TRP chart on the third spot. However, looks like Hina's popularity is not only limited to the small screen. As recently, the actress herself shared a post on Instagram which saw her Sarvashresth Adi Naagin look inspired dolls on display. The diva had shared her excitement over the same. Naagin 5 Premiere Episode: Hina Khan As The 'Sarvashresth' Serpent Leaves Fans Wanting For More (View Tweets).

Hina Khan's Naagin look became iconic in no time wherein she looked royal and sexy both. Talking about her dolls, right from the red outfit, hairstyle to the jewellery, the resemblance is uncanny. Well, that is what art looks like. While sharing the photo, Hina captioned it as, 'Nageshwari.' Must say, even the doll looks pretty just like the actress. Naagin 5: Hina Khan’s Premiere Episode Becomes the Most Watched on the Channel, Grabs Third Spot on the TRP Chart!

Check Out Hina Khan's Naagin 5 Look Inspired Doll Below:

Hina Khan's Instagram

We wonder, where to but these cute dolls? Meanwhile, Hina Khan's story on the show will now be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina had said why she said yes to Naagin 5.

“I thought this is the perfect time because I don’t see films or digital shoot beginning in the next two months, at least. So I thought this is the perfect opportunity and it is not like a typical daily soap, family drama, it is Indian folklore which is presented in a very nice way and it is seasonal. I thought let’s just utilise the time,” she had said. Stay tuned!

