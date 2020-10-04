Naagin 5 is going to see a huge twist in the upcoming episode. Turns out, Mohit Sehgal's Mohit Sehgal might be the real villain after all. The new footage shows us Surbhi Chandna's Bani Sharma realising that her reincarnation for her love might have been a colossal waste of time, since her former beau is not the man she fell for. Imagine discovering your boyfriend's true character centuries later. Our sympathies to Bani. Also, this means that Sharad Malhotra's Veer might not be a bad guy after all. In fact, the promo also hints that Bani and Veer might team up soon. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna's Glittery Shimmer Saree Has All of Our Attention (View Post).

In the promo, Surbhi's gives an exposition as to how the plot will move forward now. Well, we are a little worried about that given the fact that Sharad has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish him a speedy recovery, but until then he won't be able to shoot for new episodes. Thankfully, however, Surbhi has tested negative for the virus. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Strength (View Tweet).

Watch The New Promo of Naagin 5 Here:

BTW, Surbhi is looking beautiful as ever, despite the fact that she is heartbroken in the scene in the promo. She is standing in the middle of a ring of fire.

