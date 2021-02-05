Namak Issk Ka lead actress Shruti Sharma recently spent a couple of minutes inside a coffin to shoot an episode of the show, and she says it was definitely challenging. "This is the first time that I have shot for a scene that was so spooky. Though it seems quite easy, it was definitely challenging for me to stay in the coffin for a couple of minutes, but I am glad that it all went well," said Shruti, who plays the role of a dancer named Chamcham in the show. Bhojpuri Sensation Monalisa Opens Up About Her ‘Dream Role’ in Namak Ishq Ka.

She added: "I had a memorable time shooting for it, and I am sure it is going to be a very interesting, action-packed track." Namak Ishq Ka Star Monalisa Believes TV Shows Are Made Keeping the Household Audiences in Mind.

The series is about Chamcham, a dancer, who is looked down upon by society for her means of livelihood. However, the story takes a dramatic turn after Chamcham gets married into an affluent family. For more updates from the world of Television, stay tuned to LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).