Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh surprised one and all when he announced that he is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The two got hitched in quite a low key affair in November considering the COVID-19 scenario. Having said that, the couple is currently holidaying or we can say honeymooning. Pictures from their cosy time together are shared by Shaheer as well as Ruchikaa on their Instagram and must say they are beautiful. Right from twinning in red to posing amid the snow, the two look made for each other. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Are Married! Groom Says, 'I'm Looking Forward to My Never-Ending Travels With Her'.

In the many pics shared by the newlyweds, we can see them enjoying each other's company. A closer look at the photos and you will understand how the two share a great rapport with one another. Among the many glimpses from the honeymoon, the latest one where Shaheer and Ruchikaa are posing amid a snowy backdrop is our personal favourite. The wifey in her caption also called the actor as her highpoint, happiness, hero! Shaheer Sheikh Reveals the Moment He Realised Ruchikaa Kapoor Was the One for Him and It’s All Mushy!

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor On The Top Of The World!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchikaa Kapoor (@ruchikaakapoor)

Wishing Fans A 'Pappi New Year'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchikaa Kapoor (@ruchikaakapoor)

Twinning and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Shaheer Sheikh spilt beans about his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor. He said, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her." Aww!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).