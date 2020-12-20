Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh shocked his fans when he announced that he is no more single and is getting married soon. Shaheer Sheikh got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in an intimate court ceremony on November 27, 2020. As soon as this news broke online, a few pictures and videos from their shaadi made it to the internet and fans could not keep calm. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer opened up about what made him say a yes for Ruchikaa. His answers were quite honest and we loved it and how. Shaheer Sheikh Birthday Special: From Arjun in Mahabharat to Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 5 Roles That The Hunk Portrayed To Perfection.

Speaking about how his and Ruchikaa's trips together made him think she is the one, he said, "So, we travelled together. Generally, you feel like you can go mad, you can have fun, only when your friends are there, not with your partner. You think of fun, you think of your friends. But, even if we go to a hospital for a regular check-up we are crazy together, we are crazy together. So I felt like this is the right combination, I can be myself and I can have fun." Shaheer Sheikh Officially Introduces Girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor To The World In the Cutest Way Possible (View Post).

He added, "People who know me, know the kind of person I am. For the world, I'm this person who keeps to himself and keeps quiet and someone who doesn’t really express. But, people who know, me who are good friends, know I am a mad man. I am a person driven by my emotions so I go crazy sometimes. So I can be that in front of her, I can be myself. During those trips, I realized yes, this is it. It felt perfect." Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Are Married! Groom Says, ' I'm Looking Forward to My Never-Ending Travels With Her'. Aww, this is the cutest thing, we have heard today. Congrats to the newlyweds on their marriage. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shaheer is all set to make his digital debut with Paurashpur which also stars Anu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Sahil Salathia, Milind Soman in key roles. In the web series, Sheikh plays the role of Veer Singh. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).