OTT Releases Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra's Evil Eye on Amazon Prime, Sacha Baron Cohen's The Trial Of The Chicago 7 on Netflix, Aftab Shivdasani's Poison 2

Cinemas are reopening from October 15 with 5-% capacity in India but OTT releases are a huge sigh of relief as people won't risk heading for a movie on the big screen in the times of COVID-19. Taking a look at the OTT releases of the week, there are interesting films lined up for the coming week and the first of them all is Priyanka Chopra produced horror movie Evil Eye on Amazon Prime. The Blumhouse production heads for an October 13 release on Amazon Prime. Next big release that has all our attention is Sacha Baron Cohen’s multi-starrer legal drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7 which is based on true incidents. Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella and Eddie Redmayne among others. The Trial Of The Chicago 7 is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 16. Angels & Demons Limited Series to Be Directed by ‘Out Of The Furnace’ Fame Scott Cooper

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is making his digital debut with thriller series Poison Season 2. The series also stars Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra in Rahul Dev in major roles and is all set to premiere on Zee5 on October 16. Putham Pudhu Kaalai releasing on Amazon Prime Video on October 16 is an anthology Tamil movie that includes five Tamil short films. Another interesting release is Disney + Series on the livelihood of Chimpanzees titled Meet The Chimps which is all set to premiere on October 16. Now, let us take at the complete list of movies and series arriving in the coming week. Here are OTT releases of the week (From Oct 11-17) Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom Is Not the First Film to Be Shot During the Pandemic, Malayalam Writer Reminds Everyone of Love and C U Soon

Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. Grand Army: October 16, 2020

2. Someone Has to Die: October 16, 2020 | Spanish

3. The Cabin with Bert Kreischer: October 13, 2020 (Reality Show)

4. Social Distance: October 15, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Meet The Chimps: October 16, 2020

ZEE5

1. Poison - Season 2: October 16, 2020

Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. Putham Pudhu Kaalai: October, 16 2020 | Tamil

2. What the Constitution Means to Me: October 16, 2020

3. Evil Eye: October 13, 2020

4. Nocturne: October 13, 2020

5. Halal Love Story: October 15, 2020 | Malayalam

Netflix

1. Time: October 16, 2020 | Documentary

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7: October 16, 2020

3. Rooting for Roona: October 15, 2020 | Bengali & English | Documentary (Short Film)

Aha Video

1. Addham: October 16, 2020 | Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Clouds: October 16, 2020

For all the update on movies and series releasing on the OTT platforms, stay tuned to LatestLY.

