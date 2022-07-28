LatestLY is back with yet another exciting news from the world of television. Mukta Dhond is producing a new show with an aim to present something unconventional titled Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. Udti Ka Naam Rajjo: Rajveer Singh To Play the Lead Role of Arjun in the Upcoming Show.

The story narrates the love story of Rajjo and Arjun set during the time when there was flood in Kedarnath. The show is about how Rajjo falls in love with Arjun, who saves her from drowning.

Starring Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey, the makers have roped in Roslyn D'souza to play a significant role in the show. Roslyn has earlier been seen in television shows in the likes of Bahu Begum and Manmohini. Roslyn will play the character of Bijal in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. Gungun Uprari Joins Cast of Producer Mukta Dhond’s Upcoming Star Plus Show.

Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is produced by Mukta Dhond and Bodhisattva Dutta.The show is being produced under the banner of Bits and Bots Media. The show is touted to go on-air from August 8 2022 on Star Plus and will air from Monday to Saturday at 7:00 pm.

