Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has taken a sly dig at Rubina Dilaik. The item girl of Bollywood has slammed the BB winner for not visiting her mother at the hospital who is getting treated for cancer. When Rakhi had entered the reality show as a challenger, all was good between Rubina and her. But in a task when Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's shorts drawstrings, all got ugly between the trio. It was post the incident, Rakhi and RubiNav were not on good terms. Bigg Boss 14: Captain Rakhi Sawant Has Turned Into Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s ‘Chamchi’, Feel Fans.

Now, while addressing the media, Rakhi has opened up and talked about how Rubina has no time from her busy schedule to come and visit her mother, Jaya Sawant at the hospital in the city. As per a report in Spotboye, when a journalist asked about Rubina to Rakhi, she said, "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai (I called her several times but there was no response from her end). I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don't need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye. Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai."

"She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai (she has no vested interest in anybody, she just wants to see you) she loves you." Rakhi added. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Provokes Abhinav Shukla and Calls Him a ‘Tharki’, Rubina Dilaik Throws Water on Her (Watch Video).

Earlier, while talking to the portal, Rubina had shared why throwing water on Rakhi was a learning curve for her. She had said, "Honestly I don't regret any moment but I can say every moment has given me a learning lesson. So I could have been a little more patient and I could have avoided throwing water on Rakhi. Thoda sa main aur seh leti unke atyachar to main vo nahi hota". Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).