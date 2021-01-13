It'll not be wrong to say that Rakhi Sawant is turning out to be the only entertaining treat from Bigg Boss 14. She entered the reality show as a challenger and in quite a short time has become a fan favourite. Thanks to her cute antics and Hinglish, she's literally making the show worth watching. Having said that, recently, Rakhi Sawant is the new captain of the house. However, looks like fans are not happy with her captaincy and feel that she has turned into Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's 'chamchi'. Yashraj Mukhate Does It Again! This Time Rakhi Sawant’s 'Ye Saandhni' Rant From Bigg Boss 14 Gets a Groovy Twist (Watch Video).

After Rakhi became the captain, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan rebelled against her. Right from Aly declaring war and stating that it was because of Sawant that Jasmin Bhasin is out of the show, Rahul Vaidya terming her the worst captain to Eijaz Khan fuming at her for not listening to him, almost all were seen against Rakhi. However, it was only Rubina-Abhinav who stood by her side. Amid this, we also saw RubiNav giving her some tips on how to manage the housemates. Well, this has irked fans and they've called Rakhi a puppet of the two. Check out some reactions below. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Admits That Fight with Rakhi Sawant Is the Reason for Her Eviction.

Apple Gang...Haha!

#Rakhisawant what are you doing? You are spoiling your own game because of Apple gang! Lost all respect #Eijazkhan — Mahwish Shaikh (@MahwishShaikh5) January 12, 2021

Jamoora, Really?

Rakhi, Are You Listening?

Bhagoda Rafool - #RakhiSawant Rubina ki Kathputli Hai. Rubina Dilaik - Sorry Salman Sir Aapne Mana Kiya Tha Lekin Jamoore Ko Kisiko Kathputli kehne ki koi Anumati Nahi Hai. Now This is called One Liners. Samjhe Rafoolians?? 😏😏😂😂#BiggBoss14 #RubinaDilaik — Piyush (@BadasssPiyush) January 12, 2021

OKAY!

#RakhiSawant, after becoming Captain, is acting like a chamchi of Dumbina & her NASA ka chowkidar husband.#BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BB14TheRKVShow — R Dutta 🇮🇳 (@RD_justRD) January 12, 2021

Umm...

We wonder if Rakhi is going to behave like this from now on and listen to the couple and play her game, then we feel there are chances that she might invite hate online. As fans love the independent her. We wait for the time when the Pardesiya babe will bounce back in the game. Do you agree with the Twitterverse? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

