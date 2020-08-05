Ayodhya, August 5: PM Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya where he will perform the Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple today.' ANI has shared a video of the idol of 'Ram Lalla' ahead of the grand event which would take place later in the day. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Today, Ayodhya Gears Up For Witnessing History at Hands of PM Narendra Modi.

Strict security arrangements and safety protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic have been followed inside the venue. PM Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya.

Video of Ram Lalla idol

#WATCH The idol of 'Ram Lalla' at the Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' for #RamTemple at the site later today. pic.twitter.com/eL29b500Mx — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The event would be attended by PM Modi and 175 other guests. PM Modi will perform 'pooja' at Hanumangarhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).