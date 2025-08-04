The Hindu epic Ramayana truly deserves global attention, given its immortal tale of Lord Ram’s heroic quest to bring back his beloved wife Sita, with the help of Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena. Now, the younger generation will get to rediscover the legend of Lord Ram through Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana. The much-anticipated mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan. But what if I told you that this ancient epic is now being reimagined into a series using Artificial Intelligence (AI)? ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and More – Actors Who Confirmed Being Part of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Saga Through Social Media!.

Yes, you heard that right! Mumbai-based Cinefai Studios recently released a trailer for their AI-generated Ramayana series. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news about the new AI adaptation of the epic tale and also revealed that the first episode is already out.

AI Brings Ramayana to Life With New Series – Trailer Out

The trailer for the new Ramayana series was released on Cinefai Studios' YouTube channel on July 30, 2025. The two-minute, 14-second preview opens with Dashanan (Ravana) transforming into a sage before abducting Sita. We then witness the mighty vulture demigod Jatayu bravely attempting to rescue Sita, but failing to stop Ravana. The trailer continues with stunning visuals of Lord Ram assembling the Vaanar Sena with Hanuman's help. Towards the end, we get a glimpse of Hanuman’s epic Lanka Dahan sequence featuring some stunning visuals hinting at the grand scale of the epic retelling all with the help of just AI.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ramayana’ AI Series:

How can we miss the Sanjeevani mountain part when Hanuman lifts the entire Dronagiri mountain after failing to identify the Sanjeevani herb at the mountain to treat Laksman's wounds? The trailer ends on a gripping note with Lord Ram saying, "Chaahe samundar ko cheerna pade, chaahe dharti ulatni pade, chaahe brahmand bhi mere viruddh kyon an ho, Seete, mai tumhe wwaps laa kar hi saas lunga."

Translations - "Even if I have to split the ocean into two, turn the earth upside down, or face the entire universe, Sita, I will breathe only after bringing you back."

Episode 1 – ‘The Exile’

Taking to their Instagram handle, Cinefai Studios shared the first episode of the series titled The Exile. The episode covered the part where King Dashrath accidentally kills Shravan Kumar, mistaking him for an animal. This leads to Shravan Kumar's blind parents cursing him to go through the same suffering and grief of losing a child (which he later faces when his son Ram goes into exile).

‘Ramayana’ EP 1 – the Exile

It wasn’t surprising to see how netizens were blown away by the visuals and storytelling in the first episode of the Ramayana AI series. In fact, they are now eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episodes and have even suggested that Cinefai enhance the experience with more detailed videos. ‘Ramayana’ Star Ravie Dubey Posts Romantic Picture With Wife Sargun Mehta, Pens Heartfelt Caption Amid Films’ Part 1 Shoot With Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari (View Post).

Here’s How Netizens Reacted to the First Episode

Meanwhile, Part 1 of the Ramayana film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

