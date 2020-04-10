Rashami Desai's Fan Dies of COVID-19, Actress Offers Condolences to Her Family (View Tweet)

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India just does not seem to stop, despite all the stringent measures being taken by the government to contain its spread. With positive cases in India going up and above the 5800 marks as of April 10, 2020, India is said to have reached the community transmission stage where people can contract COVID-19 from someone who is not their friend or family. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has claimed 169 lives in India so far and from amongst them was an ardent Rashami Desai fan. The girl tweeted to Desai days before she lost her battle to the pandemic. COVID-19 Effect: Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai to Start Her Digital Chat Show with Mrunal Thakur As Her First Guest.

When Rashami found out about the fan and her passing, the distraught actress took to Twitter and offered her support, prayers and condolences to her family. Naagin 4: Akanksha Puri Reveals That She Was Approached For Rashami Desai's Naagin 4 Role Shalaka (Deets Inside).

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Life is strange Life is tough Not fair 😡😭 Feeling helpless & devastated atm Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan #RIP we lost a charm 😔 Praying for this virus to not take away anyone’s life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster.. 💫 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

Rashami was also completely overwhelmed and emotional about how even in such testing times, the fan thought of her.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me 😭😔 So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless 💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/SIjBBCK0wa — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

Even though Rashami Desai was an established name in the entertainment industry from way before, she became a sensation and an inspiration after her tumultuous journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 where she plays Shalaka.