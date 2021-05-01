Actress Rubina Dilaik on Saturday informed fans that she has tested positive for Covid, through an Instagram post. The actress added how she tries to look for something positive in everything, saying now that she is infected with the virus, she will be able to donate plasma soon. Rubina Dilaik Finally Reveals the Real Reason Behind Ignoring Paparazzi at the Airport (Watch Video).

"I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!" she wrote. Marjaneya: Neha Kakkar Shares First Look Poster of Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's Upcoming Song.

Check Out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

She captioned her post saying: "Covid positive." Her friends in the industry wished a speedy recovery. Aly Goni wrote: "Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi."

