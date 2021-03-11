Recently, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Case in point, she was spotted at the airport wherein her no answer to the paparazzi, made her a villain in the minds of many. In the viral clip, when a photographer had asked her, “Ma’am, naaraaz ho kya (are you upset with us)?” She paid no heed. Now, after receiving a lot of hate over the same, the lady has finally spoken. In a chat with former BB contestant, Andy Kumar, she revealed the real reason for ignoring the paps. Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sara Gurpal and Others Shower Congratulations On Her Victory!

In a video shared by the actress' fan, she mentioned that she had lost her paternal aunt, and so didn't reply to the photographer at the airport. Rubina said, “As now everyone knows that I am shooting in Chandigarh, I have my extended family in Chandigarh -- my father’s brother and sister live there. While I was inside the house, I lost my bua (paternal aunt) to a heart attack in January, which my family did not let me know.” Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Thanks Salman Khan For All The Support During The Controversial Reality TV Show!

In the same interaction, Rubina also added how her family was going through the feeling of loss (aunt's death) as well as her win for Bigg Boss 14, at the same time. Workwise, Rubina is all set to be seen opposite her hubby Abhinav Shukla in a music video by Neha Kakkar titled Marjaneya. Stay tuned!

