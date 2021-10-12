Seo-Kang Joon in What Happens To My Family and When The Weather Is Fine (Photo credit: Twitter

Kdramas were consumed, although remotely, in several places in India even before the Hallyu wave got this serious. Thanks to the pandemic-induced lockdown and Netflix, it has now become as common as our regional shows. 'Oppa', 'saranghae' have now become part of the vocabulary of many from this generation. When talking about Oppa, we can't possibly ignore birthday boy Seo-Kang Joon. This light-eyed handsome man believes in acing every role even if it's a cameo. Now, there are many who may not be aware of the acting chops of this good-looking Korean man. Don't worry, we got you covered. Be ready to add another potential 'namjachingu' (boyfriend) material to your list. Jisoo To Debut In K-Drama Titled as Snowdrop: Check Out Stunning Pics of the BLACKPINK Band Member!

What Happens To My Family

Watch it: Netflix

Although he played the second lead who never gets the girl in Cunning Single Lady too, a similar character in this show has many shades. He plays an idol-turned restaurant owner who is often mocked for his career decision. He looked suave, impressive and damn handsome without the typical idol shenanigans.

Cheese In Trap

Watch it: Netflix

Yet another Korean series where he doesn't get the girl, Cheese In Trap has him playing a temperamental college guy who is in love with his best friend. Since it's a Kdrama, the second lead never confesses till a toxic first lead whisks away the girl. Joon gets the wild brat look and feel right to the T.

Entourage

Watch: Netflix

A Korean version of the hit US series by the same name, Entourage didn't recieve much fame but Joon got the assignment right. A movie star with gorgeous looks and delusion about grandeur? Joon is perfect for that role. Best K-Dramas To Binge-Watch: From ‘Crash Landing on You’ to ‘Hospital Playlist’, These 7 Korean Dramas Are Must-Watch

Are You Human?

Watch: Netflix

Seo-Kang Joon plays both humanoid and a human in this series. A typical kdrama with a robot, Joon brilliantly switches from the soft and gentle humanoid to a badly-behaved disrespectful rich heir within seconds. This guy is highly underrated even for Korean drama series.

When The Weather Is Fine

Watch it: Netflix

Seo-Kang Joon is the ideal man every woman wants in this series. He is calm, composed, quiet, shy and has lovely smile. He gets the romantic scenes perfectly well and also the emotional ones.

