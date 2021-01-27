Everyone's favourite Shehnaaz Gill hardly needs any introduction. It was after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, that the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif became a fan favourite. Be it her cute antics on the reality show, losing oodles of weight post BB 13 to turning into a fashion seductress, Shehnaaz (Sana) is a stunner and how. The beauty celebrates her birthday on January 27, 2021, and we cannot keep calm. In quite a short time, she has made a place in the hearts of many for simply being innocent and unfiltered. Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Gets a Quirky Musical Touch, Courtesy 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate (Watch Video).

And as the 'Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta' fame turns a year older today, we thought of taking you back in time. Well, if you recollect Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's moments from Bigg Boss was much-talked-about. From their fights over petty issues to Shehnaaz's constant admiration for Sid, we cannot get over the duo. And so, let's revisit some of the delightful SidNaaz moments. FYI, the two are reportedly dating. Sidharth Shukla Turns A Year Older Today And Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Sweet Birthday Post For The Bigg Boss 13 Winner! Checkout This Video Of SidNaaz.

When Shehnaaz Confessed She Is In Love With Sidharth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

It's Always Fab To See Your Crush Cheering For You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Quite A Filmy Pyaar!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᏰᏝᎯᏨᏦ ᏰᎬᏒᏒᎽ ___ᎶᎨᏒᏝヽ(•‿•)ノ (@blackberry__sa7na)

SidNaaz's Relationship On BB 13 Was Pure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iamsidnaazfan (@iamsidnaazfan)

Sidharth Looking at Shehnaaz Without Battling an Eyelid!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Well, after Bigg Boss 13, Sid and Shehnaaz collaborated for two songs 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. That's not it, as a Valentine's Day special number starring SidNaaz is soon to release on the love day. Having said that, all we want is that the two should stop playing peekaboo and make their relationship official. Happy Birthday, Shehnaaz Gill. Stay tuned!

