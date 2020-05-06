Shivin Narang Returns Home After Hand Surgery, Beyhadh 2 Actor Thanks Doctors and Healthcare Staff (View Pic)

Shivin Narang (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shivin Narang, the actor who was last seen in Beyhadh 2 had an accident at home on Tuesday. The TV star's left hand injured as he fell on a glass table which broke into pieces. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a surgery. After 24 hours of admission, the actor is now back home hale and hearty. He posted a picture of himself from the hospital and thanked the doctors and healthcare staff for taking care of him. Beyhadh 2: Fans Trend #JusticeforBeyhadh2 After Channel Confirms Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang's Show Would Go Off-Air.

In his heartwarming post, he wrote, "All is well. For all my frnds , family n loved ones I’m back home. Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings. unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery.Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario.....I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘#respect #realheroes #grateful." Check out this post and his picture below.

Shivin Narang Thanks Hospital Staff

It was reported in TOI that he lost too much of blood needed instant surgery. No one from his family was allowed to accompany due to strict COVID-19 social distancing rules. Incidentally, Shivin's left hand earlier suffered a hairline fracture once due as he helped co-star Jennifer Winget avoid an accident of Beyhadh 2 sets. Now that the actor is home, we wish him a speedy recovery!