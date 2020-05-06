Shivin Narang Returns Home After Hand Surgery, Beyhadh 2 Actor Thanks Doctors and Healthcare Staff (View Pic)

Shivin Narang, the actor who was last seen in Beyhadh 2 had an accident at home on Tuesday. The TV star's left hand injured as he fell on a glass table which broke into pieces. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a surgery. After 24 hours of admission, the actor is now back home hale and hearty. He posted a picture of himself from the hospital and thanked the doctors and healthcare staff for taking care of him. Beyhadh 2: Fans Trend #JusticeforBeyhadh2 After Channel Confirms Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang's Show Would Go Off-Air.
In his heartwarming post, he wrote, "All is well. For all my frnds , family n loved ones I’m back home. Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings. unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery.Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario.....I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘#respect #realheroes #grateful." Check out this post and his picture below.
Shivin Narang Thanks Hospital Staff
All is well ❤️ For all my frnds , family n loved ones I’m back home 😇 Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings 🙏❤️ unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario..... I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘ #respect #realheroes #grateful 🙏🙏🙏
It was reported in TOI that he lost too much of blood needed instant surgery. No one from his family was allowed to accompany due to strict COVID-19 social distancing rules. Incidentally, Shivin's left hand earlier suffered a hairline fracture once due as he helped co-star Jennifer Winget avoid an accident of Beyhadh 2 sets. Now that the actor is home, we wish him a speedy recovery!