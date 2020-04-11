Shubhangi Atre Birthday: 6 Videos of the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress That Prove She Is Obsessed With Bollywood!

Shubhangi Atre (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian television actress, Shubhangi Atre who rose to fame by playing Angoori Bhabhi on &TV’s popular sitcom, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai celebrates her birthday on April 11, 2020. The star’s ‘Sahi Pakade Hain’ line from the comedy-drama made her a fan favourite in no time. However, this was not her first stint on the small screen as she was earlier seen on numerous daily soaps namely Kasturi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Havan and the list can go on. While we all know that Atre is a terrific actress, what many don’t know is that she is one Bollywood obsessed soul. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre on Being Shamed for Wearing a Monokini, ‘I Don’t Regret Posting the Picture’.

Shubhangi’s off-screen drama on TikTok is so good that we bet you can’t keep calm. She mimics Bollywood scene on the said app and gives her fans some real entertainment. And on her birthday today, we list 6 TikTok posts of the actress which are pure gold. Shubhangi Atre Turns Santa for Female Workers: See Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Pics.

First things first, incase the makers are planning Jab We Met 2, here’s Atre as Geet.

And here’s Shubhangi going the 'dirty' way and mouthing the famous dialogue of Vidya Balan.

We hope Kangana Ranaut sees this clip of Angoori Bhabhi turning her 'bawri' mode on. Nailing it!

We love how she is boarding on the Chennai Express here!

View this post on Instagram 😅😅 #chennaiexpress A post shared by 🌼Shubhangi.A🌼 (@shubhangiaofficial) on Jun 15, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

Here’s some sensuousness, courtesy Shubhangi!

Fun on the sets in Ye Kya Bolti Tu style. Watch!

View this post on Instagram Mastiii on set😉😉 #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi @andtvofficial A post shared by 🌼Shubhangi.A🌼 (@shubhangiaofficial) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

That was it guys, hope you enjoyed the above videos and saw an altogether different side of small screen babe Shubhangi Atre. Indeed, she is phenomenal. Happiest Birthday, Shubhangi. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the telly world!