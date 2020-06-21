Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved seasons in the history of the reality show. However, it was winner Sidharth Shukla who garnered the maximum amount of fame and was loved across. Sidharth and Asim Riaz were the top two finalists wherein finally the Dil Se Dil Tak actor won the game. But if you happen to be an avid follower of the show then you would know how a few sections of fans claimed that the show was rigged to make Shukla the winner. The blame battle online never stopped and all the questions went unanswered. However, now in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth addressed the same controversy. 'It Was Unbelievable,' Sidharth Shukla Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise.

In an Instagram live with the portal, a fan quizzed Shukla about the show being biased. To which he had the most sensible answer. He replied, "I really would not know, some really upset people must have said. But that’s all good and that doesn't make a difference. I have been through the journey. There are some people who feel bad about it."

"Everybody has their section of people out there rooting and vouching for someone. So when the person they are rooting for does not win they come up with things like these. But they are completely baseless, but I know there are facts that go into this and once you know, it is fine," he added. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla to Collaborate With Bigg Boss 11 Mastermind Vikas Gupta For A Web Series?

Well said, Sid! Meanwhile, post Bigg Boss there has been no official report claiming that Shukla has signed any TV show or film. However, the actor tries his best to stay in touch with his fans via social media. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).