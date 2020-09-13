It looks like Star Plus has found a show that will replace their TRP-churning show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. With the Parth Samthaan - Erica Fernandes - Karan Patel starrer all set to bid goodbye to television screens from October 3, 2020, as per reports, a new show, titled Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKPM) has been commissioned to replace Kasautii... The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aysha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles and has reportedly gone on the floors too. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Despite Lead Actor Parth Samthaan Staying On, Channel Decides to Shut the Erica Fernandes - Karan Patel Starrer.

The show is the Hindi remake of the Bengali show Kusum Dola and its storyline is set in Gadchiroli and Nagpur. And yes, given Gadchiroli forms a key part of the storyline, the show will also see a naxal angle. The show will be going on air from October 5 and might replace Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Well, there have also been reports of how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will take over Kasautii's timeslot, but neither parties have confirmed the news. Ekta Kapoor To Shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 If She Is Unable To Find a 'Worthy Replacement' For Parth Samthaan? (Scoop Inside).

"The channel hasn’t explored much of Maharashtra yet. It is a love triangle, with a father-daughter relationship that forms a larger arc," revealed Rajesh Ram Singh, one of the show's producers, to Mumbai Mirror. He also revealed that the show had gone on floors from September 1, 2020 itself. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s New Season Of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya To Take Over Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Time Slot?.

When quizzed about timeslots by the daily, Rajesh revealed, "I had launched a show during the first IPL, 12 years ago and it worked. Today, every household has two-three TV sets at home, so, I’m not worried. I’ve been promised a primetime slot, but I’m not sure of the timing," he concluded.

