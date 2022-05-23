Netflix's highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4 is all set to drop on the streaming service this Friday. Three years in the making, the upcoming season is being penned as the penultimate chapter of the show. The trailers and promos for the season have built it up to be one of the most exciting and ambitious chapters yet, and the reviews echo that statement as well. So before Stranger Things Season 4 releases on May 27, here's all you need to know about it. Stranger Things 4 Review: Critics Call Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Season the Best One Yet!

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast

From returning cast members we have Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hoppers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley). They will be joined by Joe Chrest, Matthew Modine, Robert Englund, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono and Joseph Quinn.

Stranger Things Season 4 Plot

Stranger Things Season 4 will pick up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. The group is struggling from its aftermath. Just when they are the most vulnerable, a new threat surfaces, which might provide them with their greatest challenge yet. A gruesome mystery being present too, if solved, would end their problems forever.

Watch the Trailer For Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes

Stranger Things Season 4 will consist of nine episodes. Their titles being Epi 1 - Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, Epi 2 - Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse, Epi 3 - Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero, Epi 4 - Chapter Four: Dear Billy, Epi 5 - Chapter Five: The Nina Project, Epi 6 - Chapter Six: The Dive, Epi 7 - Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, Epi 8 - Chapter Eight: Papa and Epi 9 - Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.

Where to Watch Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 has been split up into four parts. The first volume includes the first seven episodes which releases on May 27, 2022. The second volume which includes the final two episodes releases on July 1, 2022. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix. Stranger Things Season 4: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven Has Lost Her Powers in the New Clip From the Upcoming Netflix Show (Watch Video).

Review For Stranger Things Season 4

The review for Stranger Things Season 4 isn't out yet. The moment it's published, we will update the article.

