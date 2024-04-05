Actress Nia Sharma is all set to make her comeback on television as a hot and beautiful chudail with the upcoming supernatural show titled Suhaagan Chudail. Nia was last seen as Naagin Brinda in the supernatural show Naagin, which revolved around the shape-shifting serpents. In 2022, Nia was a contestant in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Sources close to the development told IANS: “Nia Sharma is making a comeback on TV with Suhaagan Chudail. She will be playing the lead in the supernatural show, where she will reach for special powers.” Nia Sharma Sets Internet On Fire As She Shares Smoking Hot Photos in Black Sleeveless Dress!.

The sources further told IANS: “The chudail (Nia) has been alive for over 200 years and has been gathering special powers known as '16 Shringaar’ to gain the ultimate power, which will make her incredibly strong. For the 16th power named as ‘sindoor’, she will kill the 16th man to gain that power.” “Nia will be playing a hot and beautiful chudail in the show,” added the sources. It will be interesting to see whether the chudail (Nia) will be successful in getting the 16th Srinagar. Sexy! Nia Sharma Raises Temperatures in a Sequinned Black Top and Skirt (View Pics).

Nia Sharma Stuns as 200-Year-Old Hottie in Supernatural Thriller Suhaagan Chudail

The show will soon premiere on Colors. Nia is also known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behenein, Meri Durga, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. In 2020, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India and emerged as the winner. She has also created web series like Twisted and Jamai 2.0. The actress also starred in music videos like Waada, Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Garbe Ki Raat, and the latest Soul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).