Actor Vicky Kaushal reminisced about the moments spent with his wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine’s Day when they were just dating and the significance of the day for them after tying the knot. Vicky appeared on the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show, along with his brother Sunny Kaushal. Host Kapil Sharma joked about Valentine’s Day plans before and after marriage, prompting Vicky to share: "Before marriage, our goal was to spend quality time together. It has still been the same post-marry, and we get maximum time with each other." The Great Indian Kapil Show: Vicky Kaushal Shares How Brother Sunny Kaushal Would Be Found in a ‘Gutter’ During Walks With Dad (Watch Video).

Agreeing with Vicky, Kapil remarked, "I agree. For me, Valentine’s Day is every day." Teasing Sunny with his witty joke, Kapil added: "Do you believe that Valentine’s Day is every day or is it only on 14th Sharvari (February)." The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Episode 4: Vicky Kaushal and Brother Sunny Kaushal Set to Unveil Childhood Secrets On Kapil Sharm's Netflix Show (Watch Video).

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sunny and Sharvari Wagh are reportedly in an alleged relationship. The episode is set to air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 p.m.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).