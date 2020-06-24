While fake casting calls are a part and parcel of every actor's life, considering he or she gets one at some point of time in their career, the one that Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria recently received was creepy AF. The actor received a text for casting and at first, all seemed legit. It was for an Amazon web-series starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Vijayendra even sent across his audition clip, but suspected foul play when the casting guy asked him to send across bare body shots. Realising that he was being bluffed, Vijayendra not only shut him down but also exposed him on social media. 'Mat Karo Rumours Pe Trust' Says Salman Khan Who Dismisses Fake News of Casting For Films; Threatens Legal Action Against Imposters (View Tweet).

"When it comes to OTT and Films I don't know much about them (casting agents) as I haven't done anything there till now. And the guy who called me was sounding so professional that I didn't even get thought that it's a fake call. He shared the script with me, then narrated my character properly and asked for a self-test which I obliged. While sharing the video, I asked him to give me his email ID but he insisted I should share it on WhatsApp. In fact, after that he also told me to make a productory video in which I should be bare body just wearing boxers and that's when I felt that something is not right here. A real casting director will never ask you to send such pictures and videos. I immediately told him that I know it's a fake call and please stop calling and messaging me," Vijayendra recalled his ordeal and told SpotboyE. Naagin 4 Gets Scrapped; Male Lead Vijayendra Kumeria Reveals He Was Expecting The Bad News.

Check Out Vijayendra Kumeria's Instagram Stories Below:

Screenshot of Casting Guy Asking The ACtor To Send Bare Body Shots:

Vijayendra Kumeria's Instagram Stories

Screenshot of Chats With The Fake Casting Guy:

Vijayendra Kumeria's Instagram Stories

The actor also shared the script that he received and warned other actors who received similar calls, to not fall for such cons. He also revealed that a few actors in the industry had already received such calls.

Vijayendra's Warning:

Vijayendra Kumeria's Instagram Stories

"I decided to share this on social media now with you guys so that no actor falls in their trap. Auditions are not happening the way it happens due to pandemic and everything is happening on a call, so many artistes can easily get trapped in this fraud," concluded Vijayendra.

